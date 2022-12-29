Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

For suburban travelers of U.S. Route 1 and I-95, the new year will bring in wider lanes — and more traffic delays — as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues reconstruction in Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties.

“With all these big main line projects, there are going to be lane closures, typically pretty consistent with off-peak hours — daily Monday to Friday,” said PennDOT spokesperson Brad Rudolph.

Work on U.S. Route 1 in Bucks County

PennDOT will focus its work on the highways of Bucks County primarily on U.S. Route 1. Contractors will add another lane in both directions on the north-south road system and make major improvements on three sections of Lincoln Highway.

The first section of the Bucks County portion was just completed in late November. The $95 million project started at Old Lincoln Highway and ended at the Pennsylvania Turnpike Interchange.

The second phase, the section of road between the Rockhill Drive Interchange in Bensalem and U.S. Business 1 in Middletown, began in March 2021 and is still under construction.

The 1.5-mile section entails reconstructing bridges, improving interchanges, and creating sound barriers. It will cost approximately $110.8 million to complete. The project is slated to finish by late 2026.

Contractors are scheduled to begin construction on the third and final section of the Bucks County portion of U.S. 1 in late 2026 or early 2027, Rudolph said. This section stretches for 2.6 miles along Lincoln Highway — starting from above U.S. Business 1 to just north of the Corn Crib Lane overpass in Langhorne.

Rudolph said contractors will improve bridges, reconstruct interchanges, and increase safety and mobility. The third phase is likely to conclude by early 2030. The cost of this portion is still to be determined; PennDOT needs to select a contractor.

Work on U.S. Route 1 in Delaware and Chester counties

Residents of Chester and Delaware counties can expect pavement resurfacing along a 6-mile stretch of U.S. Route 1. The $15 million project began in April 2021, but it will be coming to an end at the beginning of 2023.

A new $10.4 million endeavor to widen a 1.3-mile section of U.S. Route 1 in Chester County just began in November 2022 and likely won’t be complete until October 2025.