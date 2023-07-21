Biden touts offshore wind at Philly Shipyard, opens door for turbines in Gulf of Mexico

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Metal sparks flew as crews sliced into massive plates during a steel-cutting ceremony at South Philadelphia’s shipyard on Thursday morning.

It marks the start of construction of a new vessel – Acadia – that will ferry rock from quarries to the ocean floor as part of construction on hundreds of new offshore wind turbines.

President Joe Biden visited Philly Shipyard to tout the growth of the offshore wind industry in the region and to announce the first lease sale in the waters off of the Gulf of Mexico.

“Our investing in America agenda is bringing our clean energy supply chains home,” Biden told the crowd of union workers and supporters. “Across the Delaware River in Paulsboro, New Jersey, workers are rolling the steel foundation for another large-scale wind project.”

The monopiles, which are the large poles that support the turbines, are being built at the Port of Paulsboro. New Jersey is also building a 200-acre wind port near the Hope Creek nuclear power plant in Salem County. The wind port and Paulsboro hub are expected to create 2,500 jobs.

The Biden Administration approved the construction of the state’s first offshore wind farm earlier this month. Ocean Wind I, a project of the Danish company Orsted, will include 98 turbines about 15 miles off of Atlantic City. It’s estimated to provide enough power for 500,000 homes. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has approved two other East Coast projects – Vineyard Wind off the coast of Massachusetts and South Fork Wind off the coast of New York.

Governor Phil Murphy says he wants to make New Jersey the wind energy hub for the East Coast and is in a race to build more facilities than New York and Massachusetts. Last September, Murphy increased the state’s target for energy from wind turbines from 7,500 megawatts to 11,000 megawatts by 2040.

Two other offshore wind projects are in the works for New Jersey, including Atlantic Shores, a partnership of Shell New Energy and EDF Renewables, which aims to provide power to one million homes. Orsted also has a second project, Ocean Wind 2, which the company says will power an additional 500,000 homes.