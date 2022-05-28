The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development on Friday awarded $99 million to 56 public housing authorities in New Jersey.

The federal funding is for making capital investments in public housing properties.

It can be used to renovate and modernize existing buildings. But also to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems.

“It is essential for public housing authorities to preserve existing affordable housing, and this HUD funding will go a long way to assist with major improvements,” said Alicia Ampry-Samuel, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey, in a statement.