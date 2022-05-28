HUD awards nearly $100 million to housing authorities across New Jersey
The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development on Friday awarded $99 million to 56 public housing authorities in New Jersey.
The federal funding is for making capital investments in public housing properties.
It can be used to renovate and modernize existing buildings. But also to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems.
“It is essential for public housing authorities to preserve existing affordable housing, and this HUD funding will go a long way to assist with major improvements,” said Alicia Ampry-Samuel, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey, in a statement.
“HUD’s Capital Fund Program allocates funding annually for the development, financing, and modernization of public housing properties and management improvements to ensure their resident’s health, safety, and quality of life.”
The money went to public authorities across the state, with the Newark Housing Authority in North Jersey receiving the largest chunk of the award at $27.3 million.
The Housing Authority of the City of Camden in South Jersey got $3.5 million.
The funding is part of a $3.2 billion effort to aid housing authorities across the country and in U.S. territories.