The first measure they’re proposing is increasing the city’s homestead exemption, which reduces the assessed value of primary residential properties, thereby reducing the real estate tax. The exemption currently reduced assessed property value by $45,000. The new proposal would increase that exemption to $65,000, which officials say, for most homeowners, would translate to a more than $900 savings.

The plan also proposes a 20% increase in funds for the Longtime Owner Occupants Program (LOOP), an income-based program that caps increases in property taxes for homeowners who’ve lived in their homes for more than 10 years, and have seen significant growth in their property taxes.

Dubow said they’re also working on additional relief efforts, including rent relief, and enhanced outreach to improve participation in existing programs, including the Senior Citizen Tax Freeze program, and the Owner Occupied Payment Agreement (OOPA), which can help protect against the risk of foreclosure.

The package also includes a “substantial” reduction in the city’s wage tax, Dubow said, from 3.84% down to 3.7% for residents, and 3.4% for non-residents — the lowest wage tax rate, officials say, since 1976.

“The wage tax has really been one of our most onerous taxes for decades and having the opportunity to reduce it and help our taxpayers is something that we thought was very important,” Dubow said.

“The wage tax was seen as one that would have an impact on the greatest number of people across the city, whether they own property or not,” added city commerce director Anne Nadol. “And really was going to send a signal that we are open for business. We are aware of this, the competitive disadvantage that the wage tax has put us at, and that we continue the commitment to try and reduce it as much as possible.”