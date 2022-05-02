Small business owners in Philadelphia say they are struggling to survive with the changing COVID-19 regulation landscape as a week in their honor is celebrated in the city.

The New Olympia House Restaurant near Castor and Cottman avenues in Northeast Philadelphia has been struggling throughout the pandemic while dealing with changing COVID regulations, including asking for vaccine cards and requiring masks at all times except when patrons are eating.

Restaurant co-owner Lambros Karazournias said they did offer dining outside, but that’s no longer permitted for them with the new regulations. He is happy for the funding and grants he has received, but the restrictions — especially the masking requirements — have impacted his business.

“We had a lot of restrictions, which we shouldn’t have had. And, you know, it affected our customers. They did not want to show vaccine cards. They did not want to put their mask on. And you cannot blame them, you know?,” Karazournias said. “Fortunately, we have loyal and great customers that understood. And they would come and still come today. So, we’re very lucky.”

Anitria Odum runs 4 Every Occasion Cakes and Cupcakes bakery that is geared towards special events. She admits it’s been very difficult during the pandemic dealing with the city’s restrictions.

“People didn’t want to come in because it was mandatory that they wear their mask, so they were getting mad at us. But it was the city law that they do this,” Odum said. She added that customer loyalty kept her business afloat, and hopes the masking is behind everyone.