SEPTA is teaming up with three major employers to give their workers six months of free rides. The goal is to help the workers get around while reinvigorating mass transit in the region.

The “SEPTA Key Advantage” will give businesses SEPTA Key Cards that have universal access to all bus, train, and trolley routes for six months, SEPTA’s Andrew Busch said.

The goal of the program is to bring back ridership to a system that has been struggling to win the confidence of riders since the pandemic.

Drexel University, Penn Medicine, and Wawa will be the first three businesses in the pilot program, paying $140 for each employee that will receive the card for free.

The money generated from the employers is designed to cover their existing workers who are already riding the system.

“We looked at what our existing ridership is, existing pass usage is with people who work at these three institutions. And that’s what we based the pricing on,” Busch said. “It’s revenue-neutral.”

The plan is similar to ones in Chicago, Pittsburgh, and Chicago that have helped boost ridership, said Busch.