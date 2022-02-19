SEPTA announced some changes to some bus and Market-Frankford Line schedules that will go into effect the week of Feb 27 along with the annual spring transit schedules and discounts for the month of March.

This comes after SEPTA has experienced issues with staffing as a result of the ongoing pandemic. With the new schedule, the hope is that it will have a positive effect on higher-demand routes. The changes are being made in an effort to reflect the reality of current ridership and make the schedules more reliable.

Starting the week of March 7th through the week of March 21, SEPTA is offering riders 25 percent off weekly passes “to welcome riders returning to the system.” This includes all weekly passes whether for its subways, buses, trolleys, or regional rails. The savings range from $6.50 to $13.75 depending on the type of pass you purchase. It’s an attempt to get more riders on the system and reward ones that have been riding with SEPTA through the pandemic.