The Philadelphia airport has seen a surge in passengers bringing guns to TSA checkpoints.

Even if you have a permit, you cannot bring a gun on a plane in your carry-on. But the Philly airport found a record 39 guns at TSA checkpoints last year — nearly twice the number in 2019, despite screening around 30% fewer people.

“It’s really becoming a concern,” said Gerardo Spero, federal security director for TSA Philadelphia.

Spero said most people who bring guns to the airport don’t have bad intentions, and claim they simply forgot. But it can still be dangerous.

“If somebody were to evade TSA screening and actually get onboard an airplane with a firearm, I mean, just kind of imagine the potential scenarios that that might cause,” he said.