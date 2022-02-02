Philadelphia International Airport is taking steps to privatize its operation, a move that would eliminate 100 jobs currently held by the Philadelphia Parking Authority while potentially creating new employment opportunities at the city-owned plane station.

The city’s Department of Aviation paid off more than $54 million in PPA bonds last week, giving the airport control over parking facilities run by the state-governed agency since the 1970s. Paying off the loan was the first step toward a competitive bid process to run the garages and a larger modernization project, said James Tyrell, the airport’s chief revenue officer.

Under the airport’s agreement with the state-governed PPA, the airport could not close an economy parking lot it wants to shut down in order to expand freight handling.

The agreement “did not allow us to function the way we needed to function,” said Tyrell.

The airport is also installing a new high-tech system to make the parking experience easier, replacing one Tyrell called obsolete. He said the agreement with the PPA not only held back needed modernizations at the international airport but also “flew in the face of FAA and DOT standards and requirements.”

The airport’s plan doesn’t bode well for the parking authority, which brings in about $80 million annually from the airport parking operation and faces financial pressure of its own after two years of pandemic-related losses.

Scott Petri heads up the agency and said the airport’s plan to seek a new parking operator came as a surprise.

“We’ve had a long business relationship with the Philadelphia Airport Authority, and we think we’ve performed extremely well,” Petri said. “I’m sure it’s not service-related. I can only assume it has to do with costs.”