The Philadelphia Parking Authority has a new leader for its board and she’s got a history in Philadelphia politics.

The incoming PPA board chair Beth Grossman ran for District Attorney in 2017 as a Republican, even receiving the endorsement of the Philadelphia Inquirer. She lost to Larry Krasner in a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans by around 7 to 1.

After her first meeting as chair, Grossman said her election to the post means a great deal to her.