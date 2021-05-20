Jacobs said residents could simply be missing the trucks. Crews are ordered to zoom past blocks if too many vehicles are still in parking lanes — quickly bypassing both residents and any litter wedged into the curbline.

“In some instances, when a street has several vehicles parked on that street with signs posted indicating not to park, it is likely residents may not be aware the sweeper has already come down their street,” she said. “It is key for cars to be removed at the time posted to allow the sweeper to clean curb-to-curb.”

The PPA, meanwhile, is seeing some very real ticketing fees.

While the individual ticket sums are nominal, PPA stands to collect about $58,000 in revenue just from its first month of resumed ticketing on sweeping lanes. Were that pace to continue, and if drivers paid up, the fines could amount to almost $700,000 in annual revenue for the PPA.

While Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration has repeatedly pledged to commit more resources for sanitation, little of the money from these fees is likely to find its way back to city cleaning programs. Just a fraction of PPA’s roughly $264 million in annual revenues is returned to the city or school district, with audits finding much goes back to the authority itself.

Still, Kenney launched a pilot in 2019 to experiment with ways of reintroducing street cleaning. In a budget proposal this year pledged $62 million over five years towards expanded cleaning, after the pandemic derailed earlier efforts.

Dirty streets have contributed to public health crises and environmental injustices in areas like Kensington, where a Hepatitis A outbreak was linked to human waste on city streets in 2019.

Araki said programs to improve sanitation in Philly can’t come soon enough for areas like South Broad — and not just sweeping, but all levels of trash disposal in the city.

“There’s a bigger issue, which is that the city has a unsophisticated waste management system,” they said. “We throw garbage bags on the street, for instance, and the trash gets blown from the wind to the sidewalks.”

But as much as the city’s gradual erosion of street cleaning services was about budget cuts, it has historically also been about parking politics — complaints to councilmembers from residents annoyed by the sweeping tickets.

To Araki, what’s particularly frustrating today is it feels like the city has landed on the worst of both worlds. They said the ticketing is annoying because parking is already scarce in South Philly, but the tickets don’t seem to be paired with a serious effort to curb the pervasive and seemingly unending litter and trash on their block.

“It’s a really bad problem,” Araki said. “It’s really draining mentally.”