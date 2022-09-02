AAA: Gas prices won’t deter travelers during Labor Day holiday

Despite high gas prices, travel volume in the Philadelphia area is expected to return to near pre-pandemic levels this Labor Day weekend.

AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell said volume should largely be on par with Memorial Day weekend, when more than 465,000 residents traveled. More than 90% of them hit the road for that holiday, even as gas prices crept towards $5 a gallon.

“This is the third and final three-day holiday weekend of summer. People are ready to go. They’ve been ready to travel all summer long. Given our close proximity to the beaches, the shore, the mountains, people will most likely take to the roads for one final summer road trip,” said Tidwell.