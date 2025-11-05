From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia International Airport will close two security checkpoints as the ongoing federal government shutdown continues to hinder airport operations nationwide.

Starting Wednesday, Terminals A-West and F security checkpoints will be temporarily closed. In a statement, PHL said in collaboration with the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, the temporary closure will “provide optimal operations” at checkpoints in terminals A-East, B, C and D/E.

“PHL reminds passengers that they can access all terminals by using any checkpoint,” the statement said. “Terminal C is TSA PreCheck only. The American Airlines shuttle provides service between Terminals A-West, A-East, B, C and F. Stops are located between Terminals A-East and B, between Terminals C and D and F.”

Terminal A-West serves gates A14 through A26 and is mainly used for international flights. Terminal F handles many regional departures and flights that connect to ground transportation through American Airlines’ Landline bus service, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The airport said staff will be on hand to help travelers navigate the temporary closures.

Operating hours for the terminals can be found online. The airport recommends passengers arrive two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.

The airport did not provide a reopening date.