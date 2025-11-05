Philadelphia International Airport to close 2 security checkpoints as government shutdown continues to impact travel
The airport said the closures will help keep the remaining checkpoints running smoothly despite shutdown-related staffing shortages.
Philadelphia International Airport will close two security checkpoints as the ongoing federal government shutdown continues to hinder airport operations nationwide.
Starting Wednesday, Terminals A-West and F security checkpoints will be temporarily closed. In a statement, PHL said in collaboration with the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, the temporary closure will “provide optimal operations” at checkpoints in terminals A-East, B, C and D/E.
“PHL reminds passengers that they can access all terminals by using any checkpoint,” the statement said. “Terminal C is TSA PreCheck only. The American Airlines shuttle provides service between Terminals A-West, A-East, B, C and F. Stops are located between Terminals A-East and B, between Terminals C and D and F.”
Terminal A-West serves gates A14 through A26 and is mainly used for international flights. Terminal F handles many regional departures and flights that connect to ground transportation through American Airlines’ Landline bus service, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.
The airport said staff will be on hand to help travelers navigate the temporary closures.
Operating hours for the terminals can be found online. The airport recommends passengers arrive two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.
The airport did not provide a reopening date.
Government shutdown impacts travel
The temporary closures come after U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said there will be “mass chaos” if air traffic controllers miss a second paycheck during the shutdown, which he blamed on the Democratic congressional members. Flights at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey were delayed for several hours on Sunday, according to PBS.
The U.S. Travel Association warned Congress in a letter Monday that the shutdown has already drained more than $4 billion from America’s travel industry. Local tourism groups, including the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau and Visit Bucks County, signed the letter calling for immediate action.
Airports across the country have experienced numerous delays throughout the shutdown, including Texas’ Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, where KUT News reports, the tower is operating with half the recommended controllers.
On Tuesday, the government shutdown tied the record for the longest in U.S. history at 35 days, according to PBS. The last time a shutdown lasted this long was under the previous Trump administration in 2018 and 2019.
