Philadelphia International Airport has a new slogan as officials prepare for what could be a major influx of passengers coming to the city in 2026 for the World Cup, the MLB All-Star Game and other festivities connected to the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The slogan “Good Things Start Here” will accompany a new logo designed to highlight improvements being made at both the Philadelphia International Airport and the Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

“It’s about how we feel about our city, a city of firsts and how we feel about our airport where 30 million travelers come and go through our gates each year,” said Atif Saeed, who leads the city’s Department of Aviation.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said $2 billion worth of improvements are planned for the facility.

“When we think about those investments, the terminal, the gates, that signage, to the roadways and the runways, all designed to improve the experience for the millions of travelers coming through Philadelphia and to Philadelphia,” Parker explained.

She said she even goes to “check on the bathrooms even when I’m not going on a trip” because upgrades to the restroom facilities are included in the $1.8 billion in capital improvements being done at both airports.