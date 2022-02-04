Rosa Parks honored with red roses and a seat on SEPTA

A SEPTA bus will take to the streets of Philadelphia this month with a special seat set aside for a civil rights champion who made transit the backdrop for her fight against injustice.

The Route 38 bus will ride throughout the month of February with a cardboard cutout of Rosa Parks, the Black woman who refused to move to the back of the bus in Montgomery, Alabama. Her 1955 protest of racial segregation changed the world — and put buses at the center of America’s civil rights movement.

“When she refused to move back, she moved the entire country forward. Because of her courage, a more just transportation system emerged,” said Carrie Givhan, who heads SEPTA’s Diversity, Equity and Belonging Council. She said on what would have been Parks 109th birthday, the tribute is designed to show how speaking up for freedom is important even today.