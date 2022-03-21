The gambling industry in Atlantic City is continuing their upward trend as February continues the resort town’s win streak. There is hope that operators will return to pre-pandemic business by the Spring.

“The COVID numbers are way down, the weather’s starting to get nicer [and] people are anxious to get out again,” said Jane Bokunewicz, director of Stockton University’s Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism. “I think that we will see an upward trend.”

The state Division of Gaming Enforcement reported that casinos in Atlantic City generated $212.4 million for February, a 43.3% increase compared to last year. Internet gaming made $130 million, a 38.6% increase.