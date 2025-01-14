From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

When New Jersey native and former professional tri-athlete Arland Macasieb headed out for a cycling training session over the Labor Day weekend four years ago, the sun was shining and he felt energized. Ten miles into the ride, Macasieb was struck from behind by a car and dragged 130 feet down the road.

“The bones in my right hand were broken, both my shoulders were shattered into pieces, my ribs were fractured, lungs punctured. I lost all the skin and tendons on the back of my hand,” he said.

Macasieb spent a month in the hospital after the accident but survived. Many are not as fortunate. Last year, 691 people died in motor vehicle crashes in New Jersey, a 14% increase from the previous year. And 222 pedestrians were killed in traffic accidents, a 32% increase from 2023.

On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation establishing a commission to examine and review all aspects of traffic safety. He said the New Jersey Target Zero Commission will help achieve the state’s goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2040.

“We’re taking a crucial step toward ensuring that a walk, a drive or a bike ride never again results in an empty seat at the table,” he said.