New Jersey establishes commission to eliminate traffic fatalities in the state by 2040
The commission has one year to create “a clear and comprehensive plan” to eliminate serious injuries and deaths on state roads.
From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.
When New Jersey native and former professional tri-athlete Arland Macasieb headed out for a cycling training session over the Labor Day weekend four years ago, the sun was shining and he felt energized. Ten miles into the ride, Macasieb was struck from behind by a car and dragged 130 feet down the road.
“The bones in my right hand were broken, both my shoulders were shattered into pieces, my ribs were fractured, lungs punctured. I lost all the skin and tendons on the back of my hand,” he said.
Macasieb spent a month in the hospital after the accident but survived. Many are not as fortunate. Last year, 691 people died in motor vehicle crashes in New Jersey, a 14% increase from the previous year. And 222 pedestrians were killed in traffic accidents, a 32% increase from 2023.
On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation establishing a commission to examine and review all aspects of traffic safety. He said the New Jersey Target Zero Commission will help achieve the state’s goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2040.
“We’re taking a crucial step toward ensuring that a walk, a drive or a bike ride never again results in an empty seat at the table,” he said.
The law establishes a 13-member commission that will review all elements of traffic safety, then advise lawmakers and the Department of Transportation on policies, programs, research and priorities.
The commission will be required to propose an action plan within one year, with a chance for the public to provide feedback on the plan. The commission will also collect traffic safety data for the public, including data on dangerous intersections and crash demographics. Additionally, it will provide data and resources to local municipalities to assist them in developing their own plans.
“I feel very optimistic that this is a group of folks who are going to get us to a better place, God willing, to zero,” Murphy said.
Sen. Pat Diegnan, chair of the state’s Senate Transportation Committee, was a prime sponsor of the measure.
“Out of incomprehensible tragedies, the grieving family members who have been supportive of this legislation continue to keep alive the indomitable spirit of their loved ones, turning heartbreaking loss into life-changing advocacy,” Diegnan said. “They embody why making our roads safe for all road users must be a priority for our state. The commission will create a clear and comprehensive plan to save lives and protect our communities.”
“New Jersey’s rise in traffic fatalities is a trend that we absolutely must reverse,” said Asm. Rob Karabinchak, another prime sponsor of the measure. “I can’t imagine the pain of losing a loved one in a senseless traffic accident. No family should endure the devastation caused by reckless drivers or dangerous roadways. These deaths are preventable, and we must take action to improve safety.”
Tracy Noble, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said the number of people killed in vehicle accidents in New Jersey is unacceptable.
“We need to stop deciding to drive distracted. We need to stop deciding to get behind the wheel if we are impaired by alcohol or drugs, whether it be legal [or]recreational, and we need to eliminate driving well above the speed limit,” she said.
“We’ve seen survey after survey that says it’s not me, it’s the other guy,” Noble added. “Well, you need to take stock of what you’re doing, as well.”
The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia strongly supported the passage of the bill.
“The signing of this bill reminds us of our beloved colleague and fellow cyclist, Andrea Gonzalez, who was tragically killed by a driver in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, in October 2023,” Christopher Gale, the coalition’s executive director, said. “Her loss and the many other lives lost due to crashes with vehicles moves us to keep this urgent issue at the forefront and we are committed to working alongside New Jersey lawmakers to achieve zero deaths on our transportation network.”
Macasieb, who is back to riding a bicycle and running, continues to undergo different surgeries to restore function in his hand and shoulder. He said too many roads in New Jersey are only designed to accommodate cars, not pedestrians and bikers.
“This is why the signing of the Target Zero Commission bill is so significant, it marks a commitment to the building of infrastructure that will protect cyclists, walkers and all road users,” he said.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.