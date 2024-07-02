New Jersey counties explore new strategies for roadway safety as fatalities rise

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) — Various counties across New Jersey are exploring new strategies to make highways and roadways safer during the busy summer season.

This comes after multiple fatalities have been reported on roads in the area.

“Every one of these tragedies could be avoided,” said Lt. James Rosiello of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

He said reckless behavior on the road is leading to deadly consequences at an alarming rate from drivers to pedestrians to cyclists.

“One of our biggest problems is impaired driving, like alcohol use and illegal drug use and prescription medication use,” said Rosiello. “In addition to that, reckless speeds, aggressive driving, and general inattention.”

As for pedestrians, Rosiello said people are crossing in the wrong area, wearing dark clothes, or not paying attention.

He also said 28 people lost their lives from vehicle crashes in Atlantic County during the first six months of 2024, compared to 15 last year.

Our 6abc data journalism team found White Horse Pike had the most fatal crashes in Atlantic County in 2024.

Rosiello said neighboring areas are seeing similar trends, with Camden County reaching 24 deaths and Burlington County reaching 23 deaths.

“It’s scary,” said Matthew Deveglio from Gloucester City. “The White Horse Pike in a lot of places – it’s terrible.”

“We see people driving with their heads down,” said Mark Jay from Lawnside. “They’re not paying attention. They’re going over the speed limit and a lot of distracted drivers.”

In May, a New Jersey American Water worker died after a woman crashed into a work zone on White Horse Pike in Magnolia, Camden County.

Jay, a Lawnside firefighter, responded to the scene.

“Stuff like that humbles you because it could be you,” said Jay. “You’re leaving your house, and you never know, it might be your last time you’re leaving your house.”

The prosecutor’s offices in Camden and Atlantic counties are increasing their efforts to make sure residents return home, especially as summer travel ramps up.

With the help of federal grant money, both teamed up with local police departments to conduct more DWI patrols and checkpoints, provide education to drivers and students, and discuss ways to make roads safer.

Rosiello offered advice for those behind the wheel and on foot.

“Everyone is in such a rush nowadays, trying to do so much at once, that people just need to slow down and take a little bit of extra time to get from point A to point B,” he said.

Rosiello also encouraged people to use ride-sharing services if they’re impaired.

If you have any questions or ideas for road safety, contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.