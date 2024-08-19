Middle Thorofare Bridge in Wildwood Crest closed due to motor failure

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A big issue for people at or going to the Jersey Shore.

The Middle Thorofare Bridge in Wildwood Crest, Cape May County is closed.

The bridge, which connects Lower Township Diamond Beach to Cape May, is closed to vehicular, pedestrian and bike traffic.

According to officials, the bridge has a total failure of the drive shaft motor that is used to open the bridge on demand.

This motor failed at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Electrical engineers performed many tests before deeming it inoperable and irreparable.