Middle Thorofare Bridge in Wildwood Crest closed due to motor failure
Mayor Don Cabrera posted on Facebook that there is a motor failure on the Cape May County bridge, and that it cannot be repaired.
A big issue for people at or going to the Jersey Shore.
The Middle Thorofare Bridge in Wildwood Crest, Cape May County is closed.
The bridge, which connects Lower Township Diamond Beach to Cape May, is closed to vehicular, pedestrian and bike traffic.
According to officials, the bridge has a total failure of the drive shaft motor that is used to open the bridge on demand.
This motor failed at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Electrical engineers performed many tests before deeming it inoperable and irreparable.
Officials say the Bridge Commission is currently reviewing all options available both nationally and globally to source this highly specialized motor, hoping to find a replacement as soon as possible.
They say that best-case scenario that will likely take many weeks.
All businesses remain open on both sides of the bridge.
