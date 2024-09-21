What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

The residents of Burlington County, New Jersey, will use brand new voting machines this November. Election officials are encouraging voters to familiarize themselves with the new system.

The new voting machines were previously used for early voting and the primary election this past spring. Ashley Koning, the director of the Rutgers University Eagleton Poll, said that by educating voters, Burlington County officials empower residents and let them know the system is transparent and secure.

“This is what democracy ideally should be, having citizens engaged within the democracy and having the government often being an educational tool,” she said.

Koning said it’s essential to encourage voters to voice their opinions on candidates and to exercise their right to vote.

“All of this is important in the current election cycle, and so it will be interesting to see what these educational efforts bear in terms of voter turnout,” she said.

What does the machine look like?

Superintendent of Elections Dawn Marie Addiego said the machine looks like a giant iPad — the ballot comes up on the screen, and once a vote is cast, voters can get a printed copy of the ballot and review it for accuracy.

What prompted the switch?

Addiego said the new voting machines offer an added layer of security by providing a paper trail, which older machines did not deliver.

“They [old machines] were heading towards 30 years old, the technology was outdated,” she said. “The machines were breaking down and they were not providing the materials or the software anymore for those machines to properly work.”