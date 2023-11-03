Engelhardt said in the event of a security incident, the task force “will assist affected entities to mitigate any threats and protect the integrity of the election.”

New Jersey Lt. Governor and Secretary of State Tahesha Way, who oversees the Division of Elections, said under current state law, police officers are not allowed to be stationed at polling locations on election day.

“We just want to make sure that our voters do not feel any voter intimidation,” she said.

If there is an incident at a voting location police will respond immediately, Way said, but “the officer responding knows that he or she can remain at the location solely for the duration necessary to address and resolve the issue.”

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin said attorneys from the office of public integrity and accountability are working 24-7 to monitor any claims of voter intimidation or improper electioneering.

“If anybody feels that they’re being subjected to discrimination or harassment in connection with voting we encourage you to report that as well to our division on civil rights, you can go on their website, bias.njcivilrights.gov or call them at 1-800-277-BIAS,” he said.

He noted New Jersey residents can also report voter-related problems and concerns at 1-877-NJ-VOTER.

Engelhardt said the main message “for our voters and fellow citizens here in New Jersey is to be very confident about the electoral process, and please take advantage of that process.”