Warehouses have been a contentious issue for many New Jersey communities. Now, a South Jersey lawmaker wants to block their construction near historical sites.

Assemblywoman Carol Murphy, D-Burlington County, introduced a bill that would prevent towns and counties from approving warehouse construction within 1,000 feet of historic districts, properties, structures and objects. The proposal defines historic districts as properties, structures, areas and objects listed on the National Register of Historic Places or on the New Jersey Register of Historic Places or designated as a historic site or historic district by the State Historic Preservation Officer.

Jersey is home to around 200 recognized historic sites, and they must be shielded from the potential “detrimental effects” of development, Murphy said.

“When we start building warehouses in communities, we’re now forcing those trucks to go through somebody’s community, which ultimately decreases them wanting to go out, and [it is] disturbing the lifestyle that they’re used to,” she said. “The problem isn’t the warehouse, it’s where they encroach on our historic jewels of our neighborhoods, of our community, of our state.”

The bill is one of the latest efforts to stem the growing number of these large-scale storage facilities. Over the years, advocates, environmentalists and residents have raised alarms about health and quality-of-life impact on residents that live near these buildings.

Ray Cantor, deputy chief government affairs officer of the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, said it’s important to remember warehouses are essential for the state’s economy.

“We are a logistics state, we have the largest port on the Eastern Seaboard [the Port of New York and New Jersey] and that’s an economic driver for the entire state,” he said. “More and more people are buying their products online and they expect next-day service, and even same-day service, warehouses are that essential part of the logistics industry that makes it all happen.”

He said warehouses help facilitate employment and boost the state economy.

“You’re seeing thousands and thousands of jobs being created in the warehouse industry both from construction and their operation,” Cantor said.