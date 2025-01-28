Is America becoming an oligarchy?
Former President Biden warned, "an oligarchy is taking shape in America." Days later, tech billionaires were center stage at President Trump's inauguration. Is Biden right?Listen 51:43
In his farewell address, former President Joe Biden warned that an “oligarchy is taking shape in America.” Days later, tech billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and the CEOs of Apple and Google flanked President Trump at his inauguration, stoking further concerns about the power and influence of the ultra-wealthy and Big Tech.
But wealthy people have always had more access and influence in politics, so is this really anything new? What, if anything, distinguishes this moment from oligarchies in the truest sense?
Are you worried about the role tech billionaires are playing in the Trump administration and their influence on policy and politics?
Guests
Gordon Arlen, visiting assistant professor of political at Swarthmore College
Bobby Allyn, NPR technology correspondent.
