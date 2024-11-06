At the Westampton Municipal Building on Tuesday afternoon, a line snaked out the doors, down the parking lot and into a gate that held county vehicles and equipment.

All the people standing in that long line were waiting to vote. Polling locations across the county experienced long wait times, which was due in part to a technical glitch that happened as polling locations were opening Tuesday morning.

“The machines were down or something wasn’t working so they said it was a two-and-a-half hour wait,” said Megan Cavanaugh as she waited at a polling location in Cinnaminson.

The tiny building had a long line of people whose parked cars crowded the small neighborhood. Penelope Williams was one of those voters who were surprised to see such a long line when she arrived to cast her ballot. She said an elections worker updated the crowd periodically.

“He was saying everybody wants a paper ballot so it takes a little longer,” she said.

Burlington County officials say there were technical glitches early Tuesday morning at several polling locations. Officials could not provide an exact number of how many polling locations were impacted, but they say the issues ranged from connectivity problems to trouble getting the machines up and running.

County officials say the technical issues were not caused by anything “nefarious.”