Everything you need to know about Philly City Council redistricting

Philadelphia City Council is about to start its once-a-decade process for redrawing the lines of its district map. Although redistricting has been tumultuous in the past — and one year, ended with a five-month impasse and a council member going to prison — this time around, the process is expected to be relatively chill.

Pat Christmas, policy director at the Committee of Seventy, which is closely monitoring the process, says that’s largely because the current map, drawn in 2011, is already seen as compact, contiguous, and fair, and he doesn’t expect council to make a lot of radical changes.

“I think a lot of Philadelphians will probably be OK with where the boundaries are,” he said. “And so a lot of the public feedback may actually be quite affirmative.”

But that doesn’t mean redrawing will be without challenges.

Council members have a lot of power over how land is used in Philly, and so the specific borders of their districts could make a difference in how certain parcels and projects are treated — potentially a matter of significant political and public interest. The city’s population has also grown and evolved over the past decade, creating new ethnic enclaves. Mapmakers wanting to avoid cracking them apart and diminishing their shared electoral power, or doing the same by packing them too tightly into one district, will need to be sensitive to the shifting lines.

Another underlying issue is that Philadelphia has few rules for how districts should be drawn, and little mandate for transparency.

“When the redistricting process starts, it tends to be closed and not accessible,” Christmas said. “This has never been a robust and open and accessible public engagement process the way I think a lot of us would like us to see — with public hearings across the city, listening sessions, a preliminary map put out there for people.”