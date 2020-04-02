Philly Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson corruption trial scheduled for 2021

Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, his wife Dawn Chavous, and two former executives at the South Philadelphia-based nonprofit Universal Companies will stand trial on federal corruption charges –– but not until early next year.

United States District Judge Gerald Austin McHugh set a formal trial date of January 11, 2021, according to an order filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Johnson and his wife are accused of accepting $66,750 in bribes from Shahied Dawan and Abdur Rahim Islam, then executives at Universal, an educational and housing nonprofit founded by recording legend Kenny Gamble, who was not charged in the case.

The suit asserts that Dawan and Islam retained Chavous for a lucrative consulting gig with few duties. In return, federal authorities say Johnson used his political influence to aid the nonprofit in several land deals.