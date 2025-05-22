Races for Philly and Pa. courts wrapped up with expected outcomes, with 1 exception
Although most winners received endorsements from bar associations and their parties, a candidate for Superior Court advanced with neither.
Pennsylvania’s 2025 judicial primary elections delivered both predictable and unexpected results in contested Republican races, as most Democrats sailed to victory without opposition.
The results also measured the significance of party endorsements and ratings given by the Pennsylvania and Philadelphia bar associations in these “off-year” judicial elections.
Commonwealth Court
In the Republican primary for Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court, Matthew Wolford, an environmental law specialist from Erie County, handily defeated Berks County attorney Joshua Prince with approximately 62% of the vote. Wolford had earned endorsements from the state Republican Party and a “highly recommended” rating from the Pennsylvania Bar Association.
In contrast, Prince, who focused his campaign on gun-related legal advocacy, struggled after failing to win party backing. He initially announced his withdrawal following that setback — only to reverse his decision nine days later — and did not submit to the bar association vetting process, receiving no recommendation.
Wolford runs a private practice representing, according to his campaign website, “a wide range of clients, including individuals, businesses, and organizations, such as oil and gas companies and trade associations, manufacturers, farmers, landowners, and others.” The campaign says he defends “clients against government enforcement actions” and helps “clients work through complex regulatory challenges.” He previously served as an assistant counsel and regional counsel for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
The Commonwealth Court wields power over state government lawsuits, zoning challenges and election law disputes. Wolford will now go up against the only candidate in the Democratic process, Stella Tsai, who also received a “highly recommended” rating.
Superior Court
The Republican primary race for Superior Court took a different turn, with Maria Battista of Clarion County defeating the party-endorsed candidate, Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft of Chester County. Wheatcraft had also scored a “highly recommended” rating from the state bar while Battista did not submit to the process.
Battista had unsuccessfully run for the court before in 2023, gaining just 24% of the vote in the general election. This year, she picked up 54% of the primary vote.
Battista currently works for Judge Government Services, a consulting firm, and has previously served as assistant general counsel in both the Pennsylvania Departments of Health and State under administrations of both Republican Tom Corbett and Democrat Tom Wolf.
The Superior Court is a second appellate court and handles the vast majority of appeals arising from criminal and civil cases.
Battista will now face off against the lone Democratic candidate, Brandon P. Neuman, currently a judge on the Washington County Court of Common Pleas who served four terms in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. He also earned a “highly recommended” rating from the bar association.
Municipal Court
In the Democratic primary election for Philadelphia Municipal Court, Amanda Davidson, Sherrie Cohen and Cortez Patton will move forward to the general election, after taking the top three spots in a five-way race. Davidson was the sole candidate rated “recommended” by the Philadelphia Bar Association and was endorsed by the Philadelphia Democratic Party and Working Families Party.
The Temple University law graduate is currently a trial attorney at Fine, Staud and Levy, where she represents clients in cases involving workplace injuries, car accidents and slip-and-falls. No Republicans ran for their party’s nomination.
Court of Common Pleas
Voters were instructed to select up to nine candidates for the Democratic nomination to the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, out of a total of 10 who were on the ballot. Democrats chose Will Braveman, Irina Ehrlich, Larry Farnese, Kia Ghee, Sarah Jones, Leon A. King II, Brian Kisielewski, Anthony Stefanski and Deborah Watson-Stokes.
In a statement, the Philadelphia Bar Association was quick to note that all nine were “recommended” by its Commission on Judicial Selection and Retention.
“For the fourth election in a row, only judicial candidates for the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas rated ‘recommended’” by the bar “won positions on November’s general election ballot,” the association announced.
No Republicans ran for their party’s nomination.
