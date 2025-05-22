What questions do you have about the 2025 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Pennsylvania’s 2025 judicial primary elections delivered both predictable and unexpected results in contested Republican races, as most Democrats sailed to victory without opposition.

The results also measured the significance of party endorsements and ratings given by the Pennsylvania and Philadelphia bar associations in these “off-year” judicial elections.

Commonwealth Court

In the Republican primary for Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court, Matthew Wolford, an environmental law specialist from Erie County, handily defeated Berks County attorney Joshua Prince with approximately 62% of the vote. Wolford had earned endorsements from the state Republican Party and a “highly recommended” rating from the Pennsylvania Bar Association.

In contrast, Prince, who focused his campaign on gun-related legal advocacy, struggled after failing to win party backing. He initially announced his withdrawal following that setback — only to reverse his decision nine days later — and did not submit to the bar association vetting process, receiving no recommendation.

Wolford runs a private practice representing, according to his campaign website, “a wide range of clients, including individuals, businesses, and organizations, such as oil and gas companies and trade associations, manufacturers, farmers, landowners, and others.” The campaign says he defends “clients against government enforcement actions” and helps “clients work through complex regulatory challenges.” He previously served as an assistant counsel and regional counsel for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

The Commonwealth Court wields power over state government lawsuits, zoning challenges and election law disputes. Wolford will now go up against the only candidate in the Democratic process, Stella Tsai, who also received a “highly recommended” rating.

Superior Court

The Republican primary race for Superior Court took a different turn, with Maria Battista of Clarion County defeating the party-endorsed candidate, Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft of Chester County. Wheatcraft had also scored a “highly recommended” rating from the state bar while Battista did not submit to the process.