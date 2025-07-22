Driver sentenced after pleading guilty to hitting, killing Philadelphia physician in bike lane

Barbara Friedes was a chief resident at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • July 22, 2025
crowded bike lane

FILE - Protesters cycle past the street where cyclist Dr. Barbara Friedes was struck and killed. (Nick Kariuki/Billy Penn)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The driver who pled guilty to hitting and killing a 30-year-old Philadelphia physician was sentenced Tuesday.

He will spend six to 20 years in prison.

Michael Vahey, 69, entered a guilty plea to vehicular homicide and other charges in April.

The district attorney’s office says he was drunk and speeding when he hit Barbara Friedes last July, as she was traveling in the bike lane.

The crash happened near the corner of 18th and Spruce streets in Center City.

Friedes was a chief resident at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

