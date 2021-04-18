Cleanups, planting, and playing with worms: Earth Day 2021 in Philly

On April 22, 1970, the first Earth Day was born, with 20 million Americans gathered in public parks, streets, and college campuses to rail against environmental destruction.

Philadelphia community leaders and activists plan to be busy on Earth Day 2021 — carrying out the vision that the green movement helped spark more than a half-century ago.

Here’s how the Philadelphia area will be celebrating Earth Day this year, and how you can get involved.

Who: Wissahickon Environmental Center

When: 1 – 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 22

Where: 300 West Northwestern Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19118

The Wissahickon Environmental Center is spending Earth Day clearing as many invasive plants as possible on the site of its Philadelphia Orchard Project Food Forest. Also on the table? Sheet mulching, laying path borders, and watering. Registration is required.

Who: Drexel Campus Activities Board

When: 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 22

Where: Race Hall, 3300 Race Street, Philadelphia, Pa., 19104

Drexel University’s Campus Activities Board is hosting an outdoor screening of the Disney movie “Earth” on the Race Hall lawn.