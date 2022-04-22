Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties will plant about 250 trees this Saturday in Pottstown, Norristown, Upper Darby, and Lansdowne for Earth Day.

The initiative is part of Habitat for Humanity’s annual “Rock the Block” event and an extension of its neighborhood revitalization efforts.

So along with more tree canopies, Pottstown, Norristown, and Upper Darby will also see some revitalization projects.

In Pottstown, volunteers will clean up the historic Edgewood Cemetery that is maintained by residents. Volunteers will also plant roughly 50 trees in the cemetery.

In the Norristown Farm Park, volunteers will plant about 45 trees and remove invasive plants.

Upper Darby volunteers will plant about 80 trees on streets throughout the township’s seven districts. They will also build a community garden and a meditative space on the grounds of The Church of God in Christ.

In partnership with the Tree Tenders of Upper Darby, Habitat hopes to create one tree-lined block in each of the township’s seven districts, depending on levels of community buy-in.