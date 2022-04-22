Philly region celebrates 350 miles of walkable, bikeable trails

Each year on the fourth Saturday of April, thousands of people gather across the U.S. to celebrate the nation’s trails.

What the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy started in 2013 as “Opening Day for Trails” has evolved into Celebrate Trails Day. In the greater Philadelphia region, walkers, cyclists, volunteers, and nonprofits take to the Circuit Trails network to mark the occasion.

The Circuit Trails Coalition’s goal is to ultimately develop 800 miles of walkable, bikeable trails that connect the region. So far, the network spans more than 350 miles across nine counties. Officials say that, when the network is complete, more than 50% of the region’s population — more than 3.1 million residents — will live within one mile of it.

This year’s spring trail season kickoff will feature a hodgepodge of events, from Earth Day festivals and volunteer cleanups to ribbon-cuttings and tree-plantings.

While most events will occur Saturday, others will take place in the days following. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect.

Schuylkill River Trail opening in Chesco

Fricks Lock Road, Pottstown, PA 19465

2 p.m. on Friday, April 22

Friday will mark the official opening of the final segment of the Schuylkill River Trail in Chester County. The Circuit Trails Coalition will kick things off at 2 p.m. at Fricks Lock Road in Pottstown.

Sherman Avenue and Cortland Street, Trenton, NJ 08611

9 a.m. on Saturday, April 23

Volunteers, led by Trenton Cycling Revolution and the Tri-State Transportation Campaign, will work to beautify the connector between East Trenton and the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail Towpath.

25 E. Park Ave., Merchantville, NJ 08109

12 p.m. on Saturday, April 23

The Circuit Trails Coalition and RTC will gather at Eclipse Brewing in Merchantville to celebrate the trail’s upcoming expansion as part of the Burlington-Camden Trail. Guests can enjoy bike tune-ups, pony rides, live music, free food, and a fitness and nutrition class.

7801 State Road, Philadelphia, PA 19136

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 23

The River North Partnership will be leading a spring tree planting event. Participants must register in advance for details.