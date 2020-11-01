Check out our Watershed Watch series for more stories.

In the beginning, Cathy Heckler didn’t know what, exactly, was swimming around in the creek.

“When we first saw it, we were wondering, ‘What the heck is this thing?’” she said. “We were looking with our binoculars, trying to figure out what it was, and then it started building a dam.”

That’s when she and her puzzled neighbors realized they were looking at a beaver.

Heckler lives in Marlborough Township, in Montgomery County. Behind her house runs the Unami Creek — “we call it a crick, up here” — which flows into the Perkiomen. She’s lived in Montgomery County all her life, but she’s never seen a beaver in the creek so close to her house.

The beaver isn’t the only animal Heckler and her neighbors have noticed recently, either. She rattled off a list: mink, turkeys, deer, red foxes, woodpeckers, eagles, chipmunks. She’s seen more of them this year than ever before.

Much farther south, in Salem County, New Jersey, fisherman and Helms Cove native Michael Worrell said he’s seen an uptick in fish populations too. He goes out fishing on his boat multiple times a week; this year in particular, he’s noticed sturgeon “jumping out of the water by the hundreds.”

Worrell said he’s lived there 49 years and been fishing for decades. In all that time, he’s never seen so many fish.

“It’s crazy,” he said.

All across the Delaware River watershed, people have reported seeing an increase in wildlife in and around their local waterways. Do their observations match what regional experts are noticing? And is it a good sign for the watershed?