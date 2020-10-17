When litter in the river isn’t the only reason the Schuylkill is trashier

Ellis Mair knows there’s trash on the Schuylkill River.

She’s been rowing in Philadelphia for the past five years. A member of the Vesper Boat Club, she’s usually on the river between four and six days a week, although more recently she’s been rowing along New Jersey’s Cooper River because of a Schuylkill dredging project that’s closed down Boathouse Row.

“On a regular basis, you’ll see plastic bottles floating by, sometimes tires … every now and then you’ll see something really weird. One time we saw a keg, which was a strange thing to come across,” she said. “On a normal day, there’s pretty much never a trash-free row.”

But after particularly heavy storms, Mair has noticed a major increase in the trash that floats down the river, and she’s concerned. There are a lot of animals that depend on the Schuylkill, she pointed out: fish, great blue herons, native turtle populations that nest on the river every October.

“What is [the trash] doing to the fish, the turtles, the birds, and all their habitat? I mean … the Schuylkill continues through our city and goes straight to the ocean,” she said.

Mair wants to know if it’s a serious problem and if there are any plans to clean it up.

Experts say the problem with river health isn’t the trash as much as it is the floodwaters that transport it.

“The big concern with stormwater is really volume,” said Andrea Welker, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Villanova University. “Most of our stormwater is not terribly polluted.”

That’s not to say that stormwater is pristine, Welker clarified — there’s definitely the possibility of it picking up fertilizers and other nutrients on their way through the watershed to rivers like the Delaware and the Schuylkill. But that chemical pollution isn’t a major concern, she said.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Welker, like Mair, has noted an increase in the amount of litter and trash on the ground that may make it into the area’s waterways. But when it comes to watershed disruption, that trash isn’t the primary issue either.

The real culprit? Impervious surfaces — roads, sidewalks, driveways, parking lots and the like that don’t allow rainwater to soak into the ground.

“One of the things that happens as a result of development is that we have an increase in impervious surfaces. And when that happens, we’ve basically disrupted the hydrologic cycle,” Welker explained.