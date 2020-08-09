Every time Philadelphia gets a lot of rain, Joe Syrnick knows exactly how the Schuylkill River will flood — and what it will mean for the Schuylkill Banks trail.

“All of this mud here came because it overflowed its banks further up, it got onto the railroad tracks, flowed down the railroad corridor, and then came back in across the trail, and back into the river,” he said. “That’s the topography.”

Syrnick heads the Schuylkill River Development Corp., a nonprofit that works to redevelop and maintain the parks and trail along the banks. His younger brother, Blaise Syrnick, works as the group’s operation manager, directly overseeing the 8-mile corridor under the park’s purview, and the trail that runs along it.

On Saturday morning, both men were out on the riverfront, wearing masks, covered in mud, and zipping up and down the trail on golf carts, helping to clear away the branches and muck that this week’s heavy rain deposited on the banks.

Blaise Syrnick keeps track of the Schuylkill’s floods with lines drawn on one of his riverside sheds. This flooding, courtesy of Tropical Storm Isaias, reached about 10 inches up the shed’s outer wall and wasn’t the worst he’s seen — it got to 2 feet in 2014.

Still, he said, it’s important to get the several inches of dark, smelly mud off the riverside. For one, Philly’s elderly combined sewer system overflows during bad storms. Untreated sewage ends up in the river — and by extension, in the mud that the floodwaters leave behind.

Plus, it’s not great for the grass.