There’s just a few days left to submit an idea for a tool that will help the region weather climate change and connect people to nature — through the University of Pennsylvania’s Ecotopian Toolkit competition.

“One of the things that the project is really keen to develop is helping Philadelphians, and people really across the whole watershed, understand the ways that the water really connects to them and to their lives,” said Bethany Wiggin, founding director of the Penn Program in Environmental Humanities.

The project, named after a 1975 novel about an ecological utopia, is focused around the Delaware River Watershed — which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware and provides drinking water for 15 million people. In its fourth iteration, the Ecotopian Toolkit initiative has produced projects including a pocket field guide to plants of the lower Delaware River Watershed, art that mapped urban bird migrations, a floating sculpture designed to act as a giant Brita filter for the Schuylkill, and a storybook about friendly river creatures written in part by kids.