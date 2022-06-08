Could these simple ‘Seabins’ help clean up Philly’s rivers?

At Bartram’s Gardens floating dock in Southwest Philadelphia, a simple looking trash can was lowered into the Schuylkill River on Tuesday afternoon.

This one was different from what you see lining the sidewalks on trash day. While it looks similar, inside is a yellow mesh filter. A pump at the bottom sucks all of the surrounding water, including sticks, leaves, and lots of plastic bottles.

It’s all part of a new project to pilot a simple technology created by the Australian company Seabin. The trash capture devices — also called “Seabins” — will help the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), along with the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary, to gather important data on what types of plastics are in the Delaware and Schuylkill Rivers.

“So, you could think of this as plastics forensics, litter forensics,” said Adam Ortiz, EPA administrator for the Mid-Atlantic region.