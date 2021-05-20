Talking about the Philadelphia accent

What do Philadelphians sound like? From our trademark words and phrases (jawn, down the shore) to our specific pronunciations, our region’s accent and dialect is almost instantly recognizable. But what exactly does it mean to sound like you’re from the region and, if you’re not from around here, what makes it so hard to pick the accent up? Joining us on the show is Michigan State University linguist BETSY SNELLER and dialect coach and actor SUSANNE SULBY, who worked with the cast of Mare of Easttown to perfect the sound of the region.