A Philadelphia tradition has returned to town, with hopes of making things easier for tourists from near and far.

The Phlash bus system has 19 stops from Penns Landing to the Please Touch Museum and offers rides for people who are specifically heading to museums or other tourist destinations. In order to go to the Philadelphia Zoo or Please Touch Museum, you have to switch buses at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Jennifer Nagle, Executive Vice President of the Independence Visitors Center said they will run weekends only until Memorial Day weekend. “From Memorial Day to Labor Day we will operate seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.”

The tourist-friendly loop is for more than just out-of-towners.

It’s for “visitors even from our local region that are not accustomed to mass transit, public transit, but they like to get around Center City, Philadelphia, very quickly, easily [with] less stops and conveniently, if they’re going to spend the day downtown,” Nagle said. “Phlash was designed to again make your experience in the city for the day very easy and convenient.”