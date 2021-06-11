Convention and Visitors Bureau wants groups to `Meet the Moment’ in Philly

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau is actively working to bring meetings back to the city to jump-start the tourism economy.

Joe Heller, the bureau’s vice president of marketing and communications, said a “Meet the Moment” campaign is designed to solicit new gatherings and, it’s hoped, convince meeting planners who have previously canceled that Philadelphia is ready to welcome them back to town.

“The new campaign focuses regionally on ‘drive’ markets, getting event planners to consider Philadelphia and all Philadelphia has to offer,” Heller said, “and then locally we want to convince businesses to keep their meetings here in Philadelphia and aid in the Philadelphia tourism recovery.”

The goal is to market throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions that are an easy drive or train ride to the city, he said.

“Our sales team will be deployed to trade shows, industry events, they will be hosting familiarization visits showing … the city, especially as it comes back on line with all we have to offer.”