Biden taps Delaware State’s Tony Allen to run HBCU Initiative

Tony Allen is quickly becoming a go-to leader for President Joe Biden.

Last fall, Biden picked Allen to lead the planning effort for his January inauguration, a task that took on much more symbolic weight following the attack on the U.S. Capitol just two weeks before.

Now, the president of Delaware State University has been selected to lead Biden’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCUs. In that role, Allen will work to advance the HBCU Initiative, first created by the Carter administration. The initiative aims to increase the capacity of HBCUs to provide the highest-quality education to their students and continue serving as engines of opportunity.

Earlier this week, Biden talked about the value of having strong HBCUs throughout the country during the national HBCU Week conference, held virtually this year.

“This gathering is an important affirmation of the vital role that HBCUs play in this country — from Delaware State — which has a special place in my heart, to more than 100 institutions across the country,” Biden said.

“It’s a tradition rooted in the fundamental belief that quality education is the right that belongs to all people, that every single American should have a chance to go as far as their God-given talents can get them there.”