Delaware State cancels $730,000 in student debt

Delaware State University will cancel $730,000 in outstanding student debt, school officials announced Wednesday.

It’s estimated that students will see $3,200 of their debt canceled on average, said Antonio Boyle, DSU’s VP for strategic enrollment management.

“Too many graduates across the country will leave their schools burdened by debt, making it difficult for them to rent an apartment, cover moving costs, or otherwise prepare for their new careers or graduate school,” Boyle said. “While we know our efforts won’t help with all of their obligations, we all felt it was essential to do our part.”