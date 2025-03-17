From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The University of Delaware has received a $71.5 million donation, the largest in school history, to build a new business school that will include classrooms, an auditorium and an “experimental learning space,” the school announced Monday.

University alumni Robert and Kathleen Siegfried of The Siegfried Group, a public accounting firm with offices in Wilmington, Philadelphia and New Jersey, will have the new facility named after them. It will be part of UD’s Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics.

“My time at UD — my incredible professors, the many unique experiences inside and outside the classroom, my vibrant network of friends and colleagues — helped to make me who I am today,” Robert Siegfried said in a statement. “To be able to share our success with the business students of tomorrow is an incredible honor. Kathy and I, and our firm, are thrilled to invest in the world-class students, faculty, staff and campus of the Lerner College and the University of Delaware.”