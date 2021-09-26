The Spin In center at the University of Delaware is all about problem solving. If a local business is struggling with launching a product, getting the design right, or even marketing themselves better, UD students at the Spin In program are here to help.

UD officials hope more businesses will be able to harness that help from students across multiple areas of study thanks to more than $500,000 in funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

The EDA’s Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Castillo announced $2.5 million in grant funding to 25 colleges and universities at UD’s STAR Campus Friday morning.

“These institutions of higher education will provide critical technical assistance to support regional efforts to boost innovation, create good jobs, good paying jobs and ensure economic competitiveness across our country, especially to increase our competitiveness globally,” she said.