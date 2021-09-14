Cheyney University launches life sciences and technology hub

This story originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

Cheyney University has announced plans to launch a Life Sciences and Technology hub.

The news comes as the enrollment for students majoring in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) has been growing at the nation’s first HBCU.

The funding for the hub will come from a Title III FUTURE Act Grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

“The program will afford students the opportunity to engage more deeply with the faculty and our corporate partners and help them prepare for and explore career options,” said Cheyney President Aaron A. Walton in a statement.

“This is exactly the vision we had in mind when we began inviting partners to locate on campus over two years ago,” he added.

Cheyney has recently seen an increase in students majoring in STEM from 13% in 2017-18 to 25% entering the fall 2021 semester.

The university’s goal is to have 30% of its student body majoring in biosciences and technology within four years.