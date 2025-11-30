How can I prevent a utility shutoff during the winter months?
As more Americans struggle to pay their utility bills, here’s how Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are protecting ratepayers during the winter months.
This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.
From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.
Increasingly, people across the U.S. are struggling to pay their utility bills as the price of electricity soars because of supply costs and an increased demand from sources like data centers.
Gas bills are also on the rise, with Philadelphia Gas Works customers facing a $6 increase on average to their monthly bills, starting Dec. 1.
The effects are evident in states like Pennsylvania, where utility shutoffs have increased by 21% this year, leaving ratepayers in the dark.
The termination of a person’s utilities can have dire consequences, especially for kids, older ratepayers and people living with chronic health conditions.
“A shutoff in a very cold month can not only lead to health consequences for the household living in very, very cold conditions, it can also lead to structural damage to the home because the loss of utilities during those times can cause pipes to burst and all sorts of other things,” said Sarah Spangler Rhine, deputy director at Community Legal Aid Society in Delaware.
As temperatures drop in the Philadelphia region, however, some ratepayers will be protected from shutoffs.
Here’s what you need to know about winter shutoff moratorium programs in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey. During this period, ratepayers will be able to keep their heat and lights on even when they’re behind on their bills.
How long do the winter moratoriums last?
How does the moratorium work?
Should I stop paying my bills during the moratorium?
During the moratorium, ratepayers’ bills continue to accumulate throughout the winter. Utilities advise residents to keep an eye on their bills and pay them as they can during the winter.
Ratepayers who are struggling to pay their bills can apply for various assistance programs in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
“It’s really never too early to reach out to your utility if you’re falling behind on payments to see if you can arrange a payment plan or enroll in one of these customer programs designed to help reduce your energy bill,” Boland said.
Are there other issues that can lead to a shutoff?
Utility services can still be terminated for safety or repair issues. In addition, any service that was shut off before a moratorium is not automatically restored during the winter. Ratepayers who have been disconnected are encouraged to contact their provider for assistance.
What about medical exceptions?
In Delaware, utilities can’t be terminated if any occupant of a dwelling unit has a medical problem that would be adversely impacted by a shutoff. Ratepayers are required to provide a signed statement from a health professional.
Pennsylvania residents can similarly receive a medical certificate that lasts for 30 days.
In New Jersey, utilities cannot terminate electricity if a resident of a household relies on the service for life-sustaining equipment. “Linda’s Law” was drafted following the death of Linda Daniels, who lost her life when her oxygen tank lost power after her electricity was shut off.
In the case of a temporary medical emergency, New Jersey households are protected from discontinuance for 90 days.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.