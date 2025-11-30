How can I prevent a utility shutoff during the winter months?

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Increasingly, people across the U.S. are struggling to pay their utility bills as the price of electricity soars because of supply costs and an increased demand from sources like data centers.

Gas bills are also on the rise, with Philadelphia Gas Works customers facing a $6 increase on average to their monthly bills, starting Dec. 1.

The effects are evident in states like Pennsylvania, where utility shutoffs have increased by 21% this year, leaving ratepayers in the dark.

The termination of a person’s utilities can have dire consequences, especially for kids, older ratepayers and people living with chronic health conditions.

“A shutoff in a very cold month can not only lead to health consequences for the household living in very, very cold conditions, it can also lead to structural damage to the home because the loss of utilities during those times can cause pipes to burst and all sorts of other things,” said Sarah Spangler Rhine, deputy director at Community Legal Aid Society in Delaware.

As temperatures drop in the Philadelphia region, however, some ratepayers will be protected from shutoffs.

Here’s what you need to know about winter shutoff moratorium programs in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey. During this period, ratepayers will be able to keep their heat and lights on even when they’re behind on their bills.