Return to Ukraine proves heartening — and heartbreaking — for Delaware woman

Returning to Kyiv and her native Ukraine in July, five months after fleeing the tanks and missiles from the Russian attack on her homeland, Tatiana Poladko experienced a feeling of euphoria.

The city thrived during the day, with diners filling cafes, people working, kids going to camp, and laughter filling the air.

“It felt like things were great, the blooming, blossoming city,” Poladko recalled. “People smiling, eating ice cream, and just beautiful.”

Then midnight came.

Poladko was working on her computer at their home about 15 miles from Kyiv, doing her job for the TeenSHARP education nonprofit she runs in Delaware, New Jersey, and Philadelphia with her husband Atnre Alleyne. She normally worked late to collaborate with her colleagues in Wilmington, which is seven hours behind Kyiv.

Suddenly, an air raid siren pierced the silence.

The shrieking, repetitive sirens triggered a harrowing flashback of the dangers they escaped in February during their odyssey by car, train, and foot, to safety in Poland.

“That was very, very terrifying,” Poladko said about the first of many late-night air raid sirens she endured during her nearly three-week journey back to her war-torn homeland.

“The entire neighborhood was pitch black, curfew at 11 o’clock,” Poladko said. “It felt to me, first and foremost, being in the house, like all those visceral feelings of fear that we experienced in the first few days, they all came back.”

“I was just like having so much terror in my soul, I felt like the missiles were going to fly in my house. And I was just wondering, is anybody else around?”

She called her husband Atnre Alleyne, who was with her three young children in Warsaw, where they have lived since early March. He helped her calm down but for the next several days, the pattern was the same: blissful days, frightening nights.

Each time, she found herself “trying to figure out what my actions should be since my house does not have a bunker.”

‘I cry a lot when the brain cannot fully understand what is happening’

Poladko spoke with WHYY News last week by phone amid a new and fierce round of deadly bombardment from Russia, which continues rocking Kyiv and other cities today.

Alleyne, who was visiting the Mid-Atlantic area to see family and do work for TeenSHARP, including holding a fundraiser at the Wilmington Country Club, came to WHYY’s Wilmington office, and called his wife from the studio.

The couple says they are adjusting fairly well, living in a four-bedroom apartment while their children — Zoryana, 7, Nazar, 4, and Taras, 3 — are in Warsaw schools and engaging in activities such as swimming and tennis. Poladko’s 81-year-old father, who had been living with the family when the war began, has since reunited with his wife near the Romanian border.

“We’re all feeling less on top of each other,” Alleyne said. “So the kids are doing well. That’s [been] first and foremost for us throughout the whole thing. We shielded them from a lot but there were some scary moments” on the way out of Ukraine.

“They love their school. They also want to go back to Ukraine. My daughter’s birthday is in February, and she said, ‘For my birthday, I just want the war to be over.’ And she keeps asking me when it’s going to be over. But you know, how do you explain to a 7-year-old all this — the persistence of the terrorism from Russia?”

Poladko bemoans this devastating period for Ukraine and its citizens, including herself.

“I cry a lot,” she said. “I cry a lot when I’m proud. I cry a lot when the brain cannot still understand what is happening, the death and destruction that Russian folk are bringing. And what’s particularly frustrating is uncertainty about when is the end.”

Yet she’s grateful her immediate and extended families have escaped harm.

“We’re doing well, thankfully, all things considered,” she said.