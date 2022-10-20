McGuinness resigned Wednesday just hours after she was sentenced to probation and a fine. She was the first statewide election official in Delaware history to be convicted of a crime while in office.

Greenhouse is familiar with the role of Auditor, having been elected to the office back in 1982, before becoming New Castle County Executive in 1989.

“We’re grateful that Dennis is willing to serve the State of Delaware as the Auditor of Accounts, an office that he previously held,” Carney said. “Because of his experience, I’m confident that Dennis is the right person for the job and can hit the ground running.”

Greenhouse will be in charge of completing the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the state over the coming months.

He’ll be replaced in January by either Democrat Lydia York or Republican Janice Lorrah when voters decide on Nov. 8. York trounced McGuinness in the Democratic primary in September, capturing 70% of the vote. Lorrah was unopposed in the primary.