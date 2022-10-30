Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?

Amid an influx of development plans in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, the township is proposing an open space tax — an earned income tax increase that would be used to preserve open space.

Residents will make the final call on this November’s ballot.

A ballot question asks Limerick Township if they want a 25% increase to the township’s total earned income tax to use solely for purchasing open space. The funds could create more recreational land, passive land, park land, and trails.

The township and its school district, Spring Ford Area School District, already collect 0.5% each of earned income, totaling a 1% earned income tax for township residents. If this tax is enacted, the total earned income tax would be 1.25%. For every $50,000 of taxable income (the median household income is $96,914), according to Limerick, the EIT will increase by $125.

For 2023, Limerick will receive about $5.4 million from earned income taxes. With the proposed increase, Limerick estimated it will receive an additional $2.1 million annually.

With just over 20,000 residents, Limerick has seen a recent spree of development — including proposed warehouses on a 116-acre plot of land and plans for more than 450 housing units and a 332-unit apartment complex — that has caused some concern among residents.

“One of the big pain points for anyone that’s lived in the township is the amount of development that’s going on currently. And right now, there is nothing for the township to do to slow it down or stop it,” said Allen Dowhie Jr., a township resident and former member of the township’s now dissolved Citizen Advisory Committee for the Open Space Plan.

Dowhie said this move allows the township to act effectively against rapid development.

“We’re just trying to proactively get ahead of it and preserve as much open space as possible,” Dowhie said.