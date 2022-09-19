In recent months, the specter of crime has been a central talking point in Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s campaign for governor. At a recent campaign stop in the Lehigh Valley, Mastriano claimed crime across the commonwealth had risen 37% since his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro, took office as attorney general in 2017. Criminals, he said, “walk free.”

It was a misleading statistic.

Murder and non-negligent homicide did increase nearly 38% statewide from 2017 to 2021 — the last full year of data — according to Pennsylvania’s Uniform Crime Reporting System. But the increase only became notable in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, which corresponded with a broad increase in violent crime across the country.

Motor vehicle theft also increased from 2017 to 2021. But rates of rape, robbery, assault, burglary, and larceny all decreased during that period.

Crime and public safety will likely continue to headline campaign stops in the lead-up to the midterm elections. Pennsylvanians consistently tell pollsters and political researchers that the issue is among their chief concerns as they get ready to elect a new governor.

With that in mind, here’s what Shapiro and Mastriano have said they plan to do if they win.