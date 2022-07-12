Pa.’s Josh Shapiro, 19 other state attorneys general defend new rule to regulate ‘ghost guns’

This story originally appeared on WESA.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has joined 19 other state attorneys general in supporting a Biden administration effort to tighten regulations on so-called “ghost guns.” In an amicus brief filed last week, the officials asked a federal judge in Texas to reject a challenge to the new restrictions set to take effect in August.

“For years, convicted felons, violent drug dealers, have all been able to buy these guns at gun shows without a background check,” Shapiro said in a statement Monday. “With these new federal regulations, we are making it harder for gun kits to end up in the hands of criminals and easier for law enforcement to track crime guns in their investigations. All this helps make Pennsylvania communities safer.”

Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor, will face Republican Doug Mastriano, a strong opponent of gun control, in the November election.

Often made at home with weapons parts kits and no serial number, ghost guns are untraceable. A background check is not required to purchase the kits, which the attorneys general argue has created a loophole through which criminals can obtain firearms. “The unregulated supply today of unserialized gun parts lets people evade the gun laws of their states,” the brief reads.

The new federal rule would ensure weapons kits and partially completed weapons have serial numbers and require buyers to undergo a background check. According to NPR, it also requires kit companies to be licensed manufacturers.

The brief was led by the attorneys general of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Washington, DC. Attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, and Wisconsin also joined. The group argues the ghost gun industry has exploded in recent years, driven by online gun parts sales.